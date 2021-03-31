Advertisement

Nearly 500 leaders, activists and celebrities sign open letter supporting trans women and girls

ABC(NEW YORK) -- Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, and Oscar winners Regina King and Julianne Moore are among 500 names that signed an open letter standing in solidarity with transgender women and girls in honor of Women's History Month and Transgender Day of Visibility.

GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, released the letter Wednesday. It features signatures from 465 feminist leaders in advocacy, business, entertainment, media, politics and social justice.

So far in 2021, state and federal lawmakers have introduced a number of bills to restrict the rights of trans women, people, and youth, most notably in terms of education, health care and youth sports.

As of today, there are 93 anti-trans bills across 28 states and some states are considering multiple bills, according to the Human Rights Campaign. In a report provided by the Human Rights Campaign to Good Morning America and ABC News, 48 anti-trans sports bills are currently in play and 29 anti-trans medical bills are up for consideration, along with 23 religious refusal bills, 12 bathroom-locker room bills, five conversion therapy protection bills, and 15 other bills across the U.S. related to anti-LGBTQ+ marriage, adoption, education and bills related to requiring birth certificates to reflect ones biological sex.

GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told GMA: "As the epidemic of violence facing trans women continues to grow, and while lawmakers relentlessly attack the rights and dignity of trans youth across this country, this letter is a loud and powerful statement of solidarity with trans women and girls that needs to be heard right now."

"On Trans Day of Visibility, this letter, signed by some of the biggest names across industries, sends an unwavering message to trans women and girls around the world that they are seen and loved for exactly who they are: women and girls," she added.

