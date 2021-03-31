Advertisement

Teen found safe at remote campsite is OK after missing for days

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 6:15 pm

HARLETON — A Harrison County teen, initially believed to have run away during the severe weather last weekend, has been found safe. According to our news partner KETK, Patricia Wilson was found safe early Wednesday morning at a remote campsite in Oklahoma. A press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department did not specify Wilson’s name, but said they had located a juvenile. Family members and friends, however, posted on social media that Wilson had been found.

Investigators say they are looking to obtain arrest warrants for Daniel Czerwinski, 39, of Wilmer, Texas, and Azlaera Hoffner, 30, of Iowa. The release from the department said that it is believed Wilson left with the pair and was taken to the campsite. The media brief did not say where the campsite is located. Once there, Czerwinski and Hoffner allegedly left Wilson alone with “only a sleeping bag, minimal food, and no shelter.” It is not immediately clear at this time, what charges Czerwinski and Hoffner could be facing.

