Advertisement

Sabra recalls over 2,000 cases of classic hummus

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 3:48 pm

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN

(NEW YORK) -- Sabra is recalling thousands of cases of classic hummus after a routine Food and Drug Administration screening discovered potential salmonella contamination.

Sabra Dipping Company announced Monday that, in partnership with the FDA, it has voluntarily recalled nearly 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce classic hummus.

The affected classic hummus was produced Feb. 10 with a “Best Before” date of April 26 and UPC of 300067, according to the FDA.

No other Sabra products were affected by the recall and the product in question is over halfway through its stated shelf life.

"It’s unlikely you’ll find this product on the shelf. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall," the FDA said.

The product was distributed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

For more info on the recalled product, click here.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back