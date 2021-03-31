Advertisement

Ollies moving into old Toy R Us building in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 3:13 pm

TYLER — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a retailer of closeout merchandise, is coming to Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the company has placed a sign in the old Toy R Us store on ESE Loop 323 announcing that it is “coming soon.” Ollie’s prides itself as the place to find “good stuff cheap,” with departments including sporting goods, flooring and food. Once the store opens, it will become the fourth Ollie’s in East Texas. There are stores in Marshall, Nacogdoches and Longview. Last April, the retailer opened in Longview in a former Toys R Us store on Loop 281. The retailer has yet to officially announce the new Tyler location.

