Advertisement

Marshall Pet Adoption Center receives donation for new site

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 2:54 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall received a sizable donation Wednesday to help with construction of the new pet adoption center. According to our news partner KETK, local businessman and philanthropist Jerry Cargill presented a check for $150,000 to Marshall City Manager Mark Rohr for the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center. This gift marks the second installment of a commitment from Friends of Marshall Animals to raise $450,000 from private donors to build the new facility. The organization donated $100,000 to start the campaign. To donate click here.

Go Back