‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ star Wyatt Russell on following his famous father Kurt into the MCU

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 2:47 pm

(LOS ANGELES) -- Wyatt Russell plays John Walker, the decorated Army vet who becomes the new Captain America in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ hit The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

He's also the son of another MCU vet, Kurt Russell, who played Star-Lord's man-planet dad Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Interestingly enough, the last time ABC Audio spoke to Russell, he was playing the hard-drinking surfer dude Dud in AMC's cult hit series Lodge 49, and he gave no hint when asked if he'd follow in his dad's Marvel footsteps.

"That was long before [I knew]," the laid-back actor said with a laugh, "I think that was the point when, doing Lodge 49, you're like, 'No way in hell are they gonna pick me. Dud's not going to be Captain America, I promise.'"

He adds with a smile, "But then they told me that I was gonna do it, and I was like, 'Are you sure?'"

He says of following his dad, "It's totally fun. It also feels like, you know, the MCU is so big now that there's quite a few actors who are joining, the MCU, which is totally cool."

He adds, "It really has become a universe in like actual sense of the word. You have all of these actors coming in and joining, all these really awesome actors. So it's great."

The third episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier drops Friday on Disney+.

