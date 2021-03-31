Advertisement

Man arrested for out of state murder charge in Henderson County

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 2:26 pm

MABANK — Henderson county deputies arrested a man Tuesday night, that they believe, is wanted for murder in Las Vegas. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Danny Lopez, 42, was arrested at a game room, near Mabank. The report states Lopez began sweating profusely when approached by deputies and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The media brief did not go into detail regarding the murder charge, but noted Lopez was wanted by the Las Vegas police department in connection with a murder in Nevada. Lopez was arrested and placed in the Henderson County Jail, on the charge and for possession of a controlled substance.

