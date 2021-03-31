Advertisement

Melissa Benoist says ‘Supergirl”s final season will discuss Black Lives Matter and the pandemic

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 2:17 pm

© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved/Robert Falconer

(LOS ANGELES) -- Melissa Benoist is not ready to say goodbye to Supergirl, but promised the ending will do the series "justice."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the 32-year-old actress said there is much to look forward to in the series' sixth and final season.

"It was a massive decision, but I think as everyone was talking and we were able to step back and look at the big picture," said Benoist. "Everyone that's involved in the show can say with certainty how proud we are, how far we've come and what we've been able to accomplish in six years. And six years is a great run of a show."

Added the Glee alum, "As bittersweet as it will be to say goodbye, I could not be happier with what we've created."

While Benoist couldn't reveal how the series ends, she did promise one things to fans -- she was "happy'" with the finale.

"I could not be happier with it. I think fans will be really happy with it," she promised. "It does the character justice, at least my iteration of her on our show. So I'm really happy with the way it's ending."

As for what fans can expect from the final season of the superhero drama, Benoist said, "This will be inspired by real-world issues -- both the Black Lives Matter movement and how some people felt disempowered because of circumstances that we're all living in with the pandemic. Those are issues we're going to tackle."

While Benoist is stepping down, there will be a new Supergirl joining the DC movieverse, actress Sasha Calle -- who has the OG Supergirl's seal of approval.

"She just seems perfect for it," said Benoist.

Supergirl's final season airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

