NET Health immunizations over 44,000 and climbing

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 1:04 pm

TYLER — Over 44,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered through the Northeast Texas Health District. On Wednesday NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB news, “While we don’t have enough data to tell us how long the vaccine will last we have reason for optimism. The vaccine seems to be offering quite a bit of protection. Studies have been done with both Moderna and Pfizer, that show to be 94-95% effective…We’re seeing some evidence of that right now. Our case numbers have dropped dramatically from the peaks that we had back in January. Our hospitalizations in Tyler we had 42 COVID positive suspect cases as of Monday. That is down dramatically from 319 back in mid-January.”

