Congressman Gohmert patrols border with DPS

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 12:19 pm

MCALLEN — The U.S. Border patrol has come across an average of five thousand undocumented immigrants every day this month, and a group of Republican lawmakers toured a holding facility along the border Tuesday morning. North Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne says the Donna Facility near McAllen was designed to hold 250 people but had 5,700 yesterday. “If you could see the situation that these kids are living in today, it would make you cry.” Fellow Republican Louie Gohmert says he went with DPS on patrol along the Rio Grande. “As long as Texas D.P.S. are out there on the river, nobody is crossing.” He says that the Biden administration should instead focus on stopping the need for people to come to the border, saying it would be more compassionate to cut the power of drug cartels.

