Texas Heartbeat Act passes in the Senate

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2021 at 12:10 pm

AUSTIN — The Texas Senate passed legislation on Tuesday that would prohibit most abortions in Texas. State Senator Bryan Hughes calls the bill the Texas Heartbeat Act. It would make abortions after the detection of a heartbeat illegal. “That heartbeat, the heart is beating, blood is pumping, there is life. That is human life worthy of protection.” Senator John Whitmire voted against the act. “I’ll vote no on behalf of those that I have witnessed through out my life that have a different point of view than the author and his supporters.” Senate Bill Nine would outlay most abortions if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade. The Texas Senate passed six anti-abortion bills on Tuesday. Learn more here.

