“Game of Thrones” is heading to Broadway

Macall B. Polay/HBO(NEW YORK) -- Brace yourselves, Game of Thrones is coming to the Great White Way.

Two years after the massively successful HBO series aired its final episode, Broadway is breathing new life into the land of Westeros in hopes of adding a Tony Award to its massive trophy collection.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a stage version of Game of Thrones, based off the television adaption of the George R. R. Martin novels, is being turned into a stage play. Martin will play a direct role in developing the stage adaption of his series, set to hit NYC in 2023.

In addition, Duncan MacMillian has been tapped as the writer while Dominic Cooke will direct.

The Broadway adaption of GoT won't cover the whole series but, instead, will take place "during a pivotal moment in the history of the series." It is currently unknown which characters will be featured in the stage adaption.

According to a statement by Martin, he teases, "The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace. Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring."

The beloved author continued, "It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire... and now, at last, we can tell the whole story... on the stage."

GoT ran for eight seasons on HBO, becoming one of the most awarded series in Emmy Awards history with a whopping 38 wins. In all, the series was nominated for a total of 738 awards and won 269 of them.

Besides the Broadway adaptation, three spinoff series are currently in the works.