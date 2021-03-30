Advertisement

Utah Jazz charter flight forced to make emergency landing after striking flock of birds

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 8:04 pm

By ESPN.com

The Utah Jazz ‘s team charter plane had to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff on Tuesday after striking a flock of birds, which resulted in an engine issue.

The Jazz were en route to Memphis, Tennessee, where they are scheduled to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported. The Jazz confirmed their Delta charter for Wednesday’s game returned to Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after takeoff.

A team source who was on the plane told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that players heard a loud bang and saw a flash from the left engine.

Two Jazz players told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears that they were extremely relieved and appreciative no one was hurt.

On Twitter, several players appeared to express gratitude for the safe landing. Donovan Mitchell posted a praying hands emoji on Twitter, while Rudy Gobert wrote, ” It’s a beautiful day!”

The team was awaiting a new plane at the Salt Lake City airport, a source told Wojnarowski.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

