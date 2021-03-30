Advertisement

Wich honored for 25 years of service to Smith County

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 4:58 pm

TYLER — Smith County honored Jodi Wich for 25 years of service to the county during Commissioners Court Tuesday. Ms. Wich began working for the District Attorney’s Office, as an assistant to CPS attorneys, at the age of 19. She became assistant coordinator for now retired 321st District Judge Carole Clark. She then worked as civil/family law coordinator and criminal coordinator, as well as served as office manager, for now retired County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Randall Rogers. Ms. Wich currently serves as court administrator for County Court-at-Law 1 and has been in that position since Judge Ellis took office in 2015.

Go Back