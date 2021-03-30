Advertisement

Kilgore man pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 4:49 pm

TYLER — A Gregg County man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations. According to the Eastern District of Texas, Christopher Marcell Mumphrey, 43, of Kilgore, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Tuesday. Evidence presented in court in February of last year, showed Mumphrey was a passenger in a vehicle which was used to transport and distribute methamphetamine in Smith County. Mumphrey exited the vehicle and signaled to the buyer to approach the vehicle to complete the transaction. Mumphrey faces up to 40 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

