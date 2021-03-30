Advertisement

Esports will host video game tournament this weekend

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 4:32 pm

KILGORE — The “2021 Smash Ultimate Summit” video game tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Kilgore College. The school said Tuesday that the Kilgore College Esports team will host the day featuring competitive divisions for high school and college-age players. The event will be held on-campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Dodson Auditorium. General admission tickets to watch the tournament will be $5, available at the box office on the day of the event. Read more here.

