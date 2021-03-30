Advertisement

Tanker’s speed an issue in 2019 barge collision, NTSB finds

BAYPORT (AP) – A new report on a 2019 collision in the Houston Ship Channel finds that the speed of one of the tankers was a major issue. No one was hurt in the collision between a tanker and a barge, but the accident caused thousands of barrels of a gasoline product to spill into the water. A National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday finds that the tanker was traveling at “sea speed” in the channel at the time of the collision. Investigators say that made it difficult for the vessel to change its speed when it encountered the barge.

