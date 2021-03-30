Advertisement

Over 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 3:57 pm

DONNA (AP) – The Biden administration for the first time has allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility for migrant children. A tour Tuesday revealed a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants were crammed into pods and the youngest ones are kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. With thousands of children and families arriving at the U.S. in recent weeks and packing facilities, President Joe Biden has been under pressure to bring more transparency to the process. The facility has a capacity of 250 but more than 4,100 people were being housed on the property Tuesday. Most were unaccompanied children.

