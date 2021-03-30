Advertisement

Tyler man killed after weekend accident near Lindale

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 4:01 pm

TYLER — The Department of Public Safety released details Tuesday of a fatal accident that killed a Tyler resident over the weekend. The two-vehicle wreck happened in Smith County, south on U.S. HWY 69, near Lindale. Officials say, Israel Soto, 58, made an unsafe left turn directly in the path of a northbound SUV. Soto died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Deeana Carole Turvaville, 58, of Lindale, was driving in the second vehicle. Turaville was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler in stable condition.

