CHRISTUS GSMC still has appointments for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 4:04 pm

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health has thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the hospital said they still had 2,000 slots available. Officials reminded the public that appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online by clicking here. Qualified candidates may also schedule an appointment by calling 877-335-5746. The health group says once you have your appointment, you will want to wear loose fitting clothes, arrive 15 minutes early and bring a mask to practice social distancing.

