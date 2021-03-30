Advertisement

Mark Wahlberg reveals what motivates his 2 a.m. workout routines

(NEW YORK) -- For some, there aren't enough hours in the day when it comes to squeezing in a workout. But for Mark Wahlberg, that's no excuse.



The movie star, producer, entrepreneur and father of four joined Good Morning America virtually to chat about what keeps him motivated and the inspiration behind his latest venture: Municipal, his new line of workout apparel.



"There's a lot of things I still want to accomplish but you know, for me, the earlier I get up the more I can get accomplished before I wake the kids up for school. Then I can start the rest of my day," he said. "I have a lot to do and want to make sure I get it all done. As long as I'm focused and disciplined."



"I come from humble beginnings and worked hard and good things started happening for me and that became infectious -- so I wanted to work harder and hopefully inspire other people, especially inner city kids, and doesn't matter where you come from," he said. "Set your goals, work hard and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to."



When it came to Municipal, "I wanted to create something aspirational" in the apparel space, Wahlberg said, adding that he wore hand-me-downs as a child growing up in Boston.



He said he drew on influences from hip-hop, art and other things around him in the fashion world to create the unique line of workout utility gear that goes beyond T-shirts.



Wahlberg also has a new upcoming docuseries Wahl Street that takes an inside look at how he has balanced the trials and tribulations of growing his business empire.



The six episode series debuts on HBO Max starting April 15.

