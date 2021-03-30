Advertisement

FEMA assisting victims virtually

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 12:08 pm

TYLER — The Federal Emergency Management Agency continues offering assistance to those in need following the mid-February storms. According to our news partner KETK, Due to the pandemic, FEMA is providing remote inspections to survey damage in homes. The organization is using digital platforms like Zoom or Facetime to tour damaged residences. Examiners can also assist those in signing up that do not know how to use the virtual applications. More than 70,000 inspections have been completed by FEMA. Learn more by clicking here.

Go Back