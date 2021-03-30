MIAMI (AP) — Two women wanted in connection with the death of a Seattle woman in Texas last year have been arrested in Florida. Forty-nine-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was arrested last week near Miami. And 57-year-old Lisa Dykes was arrested Saturday near Orlando. Authorities in Texas said they’re still searching for 31-year-old Charles Beltran. They’re suspected of killing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez. She disappeared in October after leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Her body was recovered last week in Texas. Police say they traced the woman’s cellphone to a home shared by Beltran and Dykes.

2 sought in Seattle woman’s death in Texas caught in Florida

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 11:39 am

