AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has joined the growing number of states opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The expansion Monday comes as state health officials say they’re expecting to receive more than 1 million new doses this week. Texas has administered more than 10 million vaccine doses. Officials say it remains too early to tell the impact of spring break on Texas COVID-19 cases. At least a half-dozen states Monday opened eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older.

Texas opens up vaccine eligibility to all adults

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 7:27 am

