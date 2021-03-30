DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines says bookings are coming back – they’re nearly at pre-pandemic levels. As a result, the airline said Monday that it expects to bring back most of its grounded planes by early summer. But public health officials including the director of the Centers for Disease Control are worried that more travel could spark a new surge in COVID-19, which has been rising the U.S. in recent weeks. Crowds at U.S. airports are the biggest since the pandemic hit with full force last year, although airport crowds are still well below 2019 levels.

Airport crowds, airline ticket sales show travel recovering

Posted/updated on: March 30, 2021 at 7:27 am

