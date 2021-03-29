Advertisement

Sources: Milwaukee Bucks picking up reserve guard Jeff Teague

By ESPN.com

Free-agent guard Jeff Teague is signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teague, 32, was waived by the Orlando Magic after the team got him as part of a deal with the Boston Celtics at Thursday’s trade deadline.

He joined the Celtics this past offseason on a one-year deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded Teague to the Atlanta Hawks before last season’s trade deadline, sending the veteran point guard back to the team that drafted him in 2009.

The move reunites Teague with coach Mike Budenholzer, for whom Teague had his best seasons while in Atlanta.

Teague, who made an All-Star team with the Hawks in 2014-15, made 34 appearances for Boston this season, starting five games. He averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds for the Celtics.

