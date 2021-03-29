Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect wore “I Was There” shirt when arrested

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 5:31 pm

DALLAS (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol was wearing a T-shirt commemorating the day of the riots when law enforcement officers arrested him at his Dallas home. In a court filing Monday, prosecutors say Garret Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump and said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021.” They’re urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital. Miller’s attorney is seeking his client’s release from custody, saying he has expressed regret for his actions.

