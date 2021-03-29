Advertisement

D.P.S. Trooper Walker has died

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 4:37 pm

MEXIA (AP/Staff) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity, but he remains on life support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor. Trooper Walker was hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Mexia Friday. He was stopping to help a driver on March 26th. The man got out of the vehicle, shot Trooper Walker and took off. Police say the man, DeArthur Pinson, 36, of Palestine, took his own life. Trooper Walker leaves behind his wife, 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old-daughters, and a two-month-old daughter. A go-fund me account has been established you can donate by clicking here.

