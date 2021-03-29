Advertisement

Student art show on display through May 10 in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 4:39 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Visual Arts Department is presenting an art show featuring recent works of KC students. According to the school, the exhibit will be on display in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore campus through May 10. Some of the works featured in the showcase include, drawings, paintings and sculptures. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. Admission is free. For more information, contact Larry Kitchen, gallery director, at (903) 983-8166 or lkitchen@kilgore.edu.

