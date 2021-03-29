Advertisement

After nominees balk, Oscars reportedly easing “no Zoom” policy for ceremony

AMPAS/ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently released some rules about its April 25th ceremony, including a missive that nominees need to be there in person.

"[W]e feel the virtual thing will diminish [our safety] efforts," the show's producers said in a note to nominees at the time.

However, after pushback from those not able -- or willing -- to travel under current COVID-19 conditions, the Academy Awards producers have apparently relented, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade publication notes that increased COVID-19 infection rates in Europe and in other areas have led to the change in course. Nominees have been invited to a Zoom meeting with producers Tuesday morning, during which they'll be told they'll be able to join the festivities remotely if need be.

The Oscar telecast will be held in part at Los Angeles' Union Station, and strict safety rules will be enacted to ensure participants' safety.

The show's producers, which include Django Unchained Oscar nominee Stacey Sher and Traffic's Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh, announced there will be a pre-show gathering in the courtyard of the venue. Unlike past years, though, the public won't be able to watch the proceedings, since only nominees and their guests have been invited to attend.

The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

