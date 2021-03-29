Advertisement

Cherokee county grand jury ‘No Bills’ deputy in fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 3:53 pm

RUSK — A Cherokee County grand jury has no billed a sheriff’s deputy that shot and killed a Jacksonville man in January. According to our news partner KETK, a grand jury ruled evidence presented Monday did not warrant the state filing criminal charges against the unnamed officer. Earlier this year two deputies were checking property, at the owner’s request, because of recent break-ins, in the Atoy community. Deputies came across two men in a car who were not supposed to be there. During an altercation, Justin Pegues, 26, was fatally shot, and Anthony Brooks, 35, was charged with criminal trespass. Pegues’ family has retained an attorney for a potential civil suit against the county and sheriff’s department.

Go Back