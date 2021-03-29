Advertisement

LISD goes into lockout protocol following nearby shooting at apartments

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 1:04 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD went into “lockout” action Monday morning following someone being shot at at a nearby apartment complex. According to Longview police, officers responded to a call at 10:24. LISD said they took protective measures after the shooting at Belaire Manor Apartments. The complex is adjacent to the LISD Education Support Center on E. Young Street. The district also placed Hudson PEP, Foster Middle, Playing For Keeps campus, and the district’s transportation center on lockout, until it was lifted at 11:30 a.m.

Longview police are investigating and ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact LPD at 903-237-1199. Citizens can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online by clicking here.

