UT Health East Texas announces more vaccine dates

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 12:30 pm

TYLER — Additional COVID-19 updates were opened Monday at UT Health East Texas for anyone 16 and older. Immunizations are administered by appointment only. Vaccines for walk-ins will not be available. Appointments can be made by clicking here. New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives. Officials say if you need help navigating online sign-up or if you are without access to internet, you can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment. Vaccines will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, on U.S. Highway 271.

