Vaccine supply has not been a recent issue for NET Health

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 12:37 pm

TYLER — As of Monday anyone 16 or older in the state of Texas became eligilbe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. NET Health’s George Robert told KTBB news he is not worried about a shortage of vaccines, “Now we can order our first doses based on what we have done the previous week or how the trends are going. The last couple of weeks our order has been satisfied. As of right now the supply is good.” You can get more information and sign-up for your vaccine by clicking here.

