RAINS COUNTY — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 14-year-old girl that authorities say was abducted by a registered sex offender. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was taken by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, 40, the two were last seen March 24 in Point, Texas. Lexus is described as 5’6″, 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin is described as 6’1″, around 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Gray is a registered sex offender, and has an active parole violation warrant. Justin was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2009. Rains County Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at 903-473-3181 or call 911.

Advertisement

Amber alert issued for Rains County teen

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 11:59 am

RAINS COUNTY — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 14-year-old girl that authorities say was abducted by a registered sex offender. According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, Lexus Nichole Gray, 14, was taken by her non-custodial father, Justin Shaun Gray, 40, the two were last seen March 24 in Point, Texas. Lexus is described as 5’6″, 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Justin is described as 6’1″, around 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Gray is a registered sex offender, and has an active parole violation warrant. Justin was convicted of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 2009. Rains County Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at 903-473-3181 or call 911.

Go Back