WOOD COUNTY — A fatal one vehicle wreck is under investigation in Wood County. It happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon on US-69, approximately two miles south of Mineola. According to the initial DPS report, a 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling north on US-69 when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a back left tire separation. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, rolled, eventually coming to rest on its left side. The unrestrained driver, Robert Guy Marino, of Tyler, was transported to UT Health – Tyler in serious condition. His passenger, Cathy Marks, 64, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyler woman killed in weekend wreck

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 10:43 am

