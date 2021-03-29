Advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals July 29, 2022 release date for ‘Black Adam’

Posted/updated on: March 29, 2021 at 8:08 am

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- Dwayne Johnson has revealed July 29, 2022 as the release date for Black Adam, the next big project in the DC Comics universe.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change," Johnson could be heard saying in an ad before the NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama.

"The Rock" also shared the date on his official Instagram page, along with a clip of his voice echoing through New York City's Times Square announcing "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself."



"BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022," read the caption. Johnson, playing the titular anti-hero is joined by Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell in the film, which starts shooting in April.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

