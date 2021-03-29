Advertisement

NASCAR moves Bristol dirt race to Monday due to heavy rains, flood warning

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 7:49 pm

By ESPN.com

NASCAR has postponed the inaugural Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to Monday because of heavy rains and a flood warning in the area.

The 250-lap feature is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

The Truck Series race was initially rescheduled to 9 p.m. ET Sunday night but will now run Monday at noon ET.

Both starting lineups will be according to NASCAR inclement weather policies. Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the Cup Series event, but he is expected to drop to the rear after changing his engine following Friday’s final practice. John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for the Trucks race.

