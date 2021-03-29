Advertisement

Andre Drummond plans to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, agent says

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 7:48 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Andre Drummond intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after clearing waivers, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management told ESPN.

Drummond was set to clear waivers at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Lakers’ star players and front office have been recruiting the center hard, selling him on the opportunity to step into the defending champions’ starting lineup, sources said. The Lakers have had inconsistent center play with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell this season, and Drummond’s ability to protect the paint and rebound would allow for him to have a significant impact.

All-Star Anthony Davis would be expected to play minutes at center in the postseason, too.

Sources said Drummond and Schwartz had discussions with several teams — including the Clippers, Knicks, Celtics, Hornets and others — since reaching a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Drummond agreed to a buyout on the remainder of the $27.9 million left on his 2020-21 contract. He’ll become a free agent this summer.

The 27-year-old averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts this season with Cleveland but hasn’t played a game since Feb. 12, after the Cavaliers traded for a younger center, Jarrett Allen. Drummond’s role was diminished and the sides agreed that he would leave the active roster until a trade or buyout allowed him to move on.

Drummond spent eight seasons with the Detroit Pistons before a 2020 trade to the Cavaliers. He was a two-time All-Star with the Pistons.

