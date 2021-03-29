Advertisement

Sources: Randy Dobnak, Minnesota Twins agree to 5-year, $9.25M extension

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 7:49 pm

By ESPN.com

Pitcher Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a five-year, $9.25 million contract extension with three club options, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal can max out at $29.75 million with the options and can grow with escalators, sources told Passan.

Undrafted out of Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, Dobnak signed with the Twins in 2017 out of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League for $500 and reached the majors in August 2019 after spending nearly two years as an Uber and Lyft driver.

Dobnak, 26, is 8-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 19 career appearances, including 15 starts, with the Twins.

Manager Rocco Baldelli announced Thursday that Dobnak would make the Twins’ Opening Day roster after the right-hander tossed five one-hit innings against the Red Sox, bringing his spring training ERA to 0.66.

Go Back