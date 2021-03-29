Advertisement

New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara among players displeased with likely 17-game NFL schedule

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 7:46 pm

By MIKE TRIPLETT

Some NFL standouts shared their displeasure on social media on Sunday over this week’s expected expansion to a 17-game schedule.

Owners are scheduled to decide on whether to approve the expansion during their virtual league meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of the most vocal critics Sunday after ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the league is planning to expand after going with a 16-game regular season since 1978 — by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history.

“S— dumb… as hell,” Kamara tweeted.

Other players to weigh in included Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Former wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted that “adjustments have to be made” to keep players healthy during a 17-game season. George Atallah, the NFL Players Association’s assistant executive director of external affairs replied, tweeting, “there will be automatic changes to the off-season and in season workout schedules as a result.”

Owners were granted the ability to expand to 17 games as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement with players — although the extra game was a sticking point among many players who voted against the deal.

The league has already approved a scheduling formula for a 17th game, which would include an extra game against a nonconference opponent each year based on standings from the previous season.

Last week, speaking to Pittsburgh Steelers fans, team owner Art Rooney II indicated that a 17-game season was likely next season and said he thought it would “work out well.” It is expected that, if a 17-game season is approved, the preseason will be reduced from four games to three.

“The 17-game schedule, I think, will work out well. This year will be the first year for it. We’ll get a chance to see how it goes. I think we’ll reduce the preseason by one game,” he said.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.

