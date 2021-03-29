Advertisement

Indiana men’s basketball hires Mike Woodson; deal is for six years, sources say

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 7:45 pm

By JEFF BORZELLO

Indiana men’s basketball hired New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson as its next coach, the school announced on Sunday.

The contract is for six years, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as Woodson returns to his alma mater.

Woodson, 63, is an Indianapolis native who played for the Hoosiers from 1976 to 1980. He has spent his entire coaching career in the NBA, with 25 years of experience as an assistant and head coach. He was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for six seasons and the Knicks for three seasons.

Woodson was rehired by the Knicks as an assistant coach in September 2020.

Indiana fired Archie Miller earlier this month after four seasons in Bloomington. The Hoosiers pursued Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, but both remained in their current jobs.

