Texas set to make vaccines available to all adults on Monday

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 4:36 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is set to begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone who wants one. On Monday, Texas will become the most populous U.S. state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. The state has nearly 30 million residents. This will come more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccine eligibility to everyone by May 1. In Texas, individuals who are 16 and 17 years old will also be able to get a vaccine starting Monday. But the Texas Department of State Health Services said only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals in that age group.

