1 killed, several hurt after tornado hits East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 28, 2021 at 4:28 pm

CARTHAGE (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after severe weather, including a tornado, caused damage in several communities in East Texas. Widespread destruction across Panola County was reported, including damaged homes and downed trees, from Saturday evening’s severe weather, Sheriff Kevin Lake said Sunday in a Facebook post. The Longview News-Journal reported that a woman in the city of Deadwood was killed when a tree fell on her home. Authorities reported several people had also been injured. Officials in neighboring Rusk County reported some damage from the severe weather but no fatalities or major injuries.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE — A command center was set up in Mount Enterprise Saturday night after a tornado moved through the city. According to our news partner KETK, one church and about a dozen homes were damaged. The tornado ripped the roofs off some houses. “We don’t have reports of significant injuries,” Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said outside the command center. He said some people couldn’t get out of their houses because of the debris left behind. “We are doing everything we can to clear the roads,” Valdez said. He said the tornado touched down about a quarter mile west Pump Station Road and followed an east-northeast track. “We’ve got a lot of tree damage (and) a lot of house damage,” the sheriff said. “We’ve got about 12 families who have been displaced right now. We are currently trying to set up shelter.” The sheriff said Mount Enterprise High School was being used as a shelter. The Red Cross would also be helping residents affected by the storm.

