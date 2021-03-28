Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets continue to add depth for postseason, agree to deal with LaMarcus Aldridge, agent says

By ESPN.com

LaMarcus Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star forward center, has agreed to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports told ESPN on Saturday.

Aldridge, 35, agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and joins a Nets roster loaded with talent as it pursues the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Miami Heat had been a strong contender for Aldridge, but he decided to accept the Nets’ offer of one of the franchise’s two remaining roster spots on Saturday, sources said. Aldridge joins former All-Star Blake Griffin as frontline reinforcements signed off the league’s contract buyout market.

Aldridge is expected to play a majority of his minutes at the center position. His arrival could impact playing time for center DeAndre Jordan. Second-year forward Nic Claxton has been impressive on the frontline recently, too.

Aldridge hasn’t played a game since March 1 against the Nets. The Spurs and Aldridge agreed on March 10 that they would separate until a trade or a buyout could end his six years with the franchise.

He has averaged 19.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in his 15 NBA seasons, which included nine years with Portland.

