Texas tops 10 million total virus vaccinations administered

Posted/updated on: March 27, 2021 at 3:35 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas state health department says there have now been more than 10 million coronavirus vaccinations administered in the state and more than 1 million more doses are expected to arrive next week. The federal Centers for Disease Control on Saturday said reported that than 3.5 million people in Texas are fully vaccinated. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows there have been 47,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, the third most in the United States. The state health department has reported more than 2.7 million total virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

