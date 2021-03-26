Advertisement

Longview man sentenced for trafficking nearly 2 kilograms of meth

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 4:56 pm

TYLER — A Longview man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. According to the court, Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine last June. Anthony was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison. In a prepared statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said, “This case illustrates how effective we can be at disrupting narcotics trafficking when our state and local law enforcement officers coordinate with federal agencies like the DEA.” Testimony revealed a canine alerted officers to narcotics in Anthony’s vehicle. A follow up search found 1,958 grams of methamphetamines.

Go Back