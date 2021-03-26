Advertisement

Road temporarily closed for bridge replacement in Smith County

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 4:48 pm

TYLER — Smith county announced the closure of a portion of Smith County Road 217 on Friday. County leaders say, the road northwest of Overton will be closed for six to eight weeks for a bridge replacement. County road and bridge crews are replacing the bridge on CR 217, also known as Old Providence Road. Detour signs have been posted to alert drivers to take alternate routes.

Go Back