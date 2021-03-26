Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 test cuffs ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Virginia Sherwood/NBC(NEW YORK) -- Shooting on the New York City-based Law & Order: Organized Crime has been suspended after a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19.

Deadline reports the segment of the production affected was Zone A, meaning the cast of the NBC show and those with direct contact to them. Such "zone" designations have allowed film crews to operate -- and quickly isolate -- any cases of the virus and those affected by them.

Like all shows currently in production, the Law & Order series operates under strict pandemic protocols.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will launch with a reunion of star Christopher Meloni and his former Law & Order: SVU partner Mariska Hargitay on April 1. The show kicks off with an SVU crossover event at 9 p.m., following by Organized Crime at 10 p.m.

