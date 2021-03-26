Advertisement

Danny Pudi talks hosting new ‘DuckTales’ podcast, ‘This Duckburg Life’

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 2:05 pm

COPYRIGHT ©2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc.(NEW YORK) -- DuckTales aired its series finale on Disney XD earlier this month, but thankfully this isn’t the last we’ve heard from the denizens of Duckburg.

A new kids-and-family podcast called This Duckburg Life, hosted by Danny Pudi as Huey Duck, debuts on March 29.

“For Huey as a character, this is exactly what he would love to do, is be able to kind of go in there and be doing these in-depth stories within Duckburg in a podcast format,” Pudi tells ABC Audio. “It really just kind of felt like a natural place for Huey to go.”



Pudi says he took inspiration from public radio's This American Life and “harnessed Huey’s frenetic energy” into a calmer, quieter podcast host style.



The whole seven-part series was recorded during lockdown from Pudi’s very own...closet.



“We were able to do it from my house, I was upstairs in my closet,” he says. “It was pretty bare bones. I just hung some blankets around me, you know, [it] looked like I was in a blanket fort. And we just did it like that in the closet. And I think it turned out great.”



You can listen to This Duckburg Life -- which will also feature voice appearances by David Tennant, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan reprising their DuckTales roles -- on Disney XD YouTube, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD every Monday.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back